RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Monday that moderate to heavy rain will witness several regions of Saudi Arabia from Tuesday to Saturday, Aug. 19, giving a respite from the soaring temperatures during the summer season.



According to NCM forecast, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced in the following regions and governorates: Abha, Khamis Mushait, Bisha, Sarat Obidah, Ahad Rufaidah, Al-Harjah, Tathleeth, Dhahran Al-Janoub, Al-Rabwa, Al-Namas, Tanumah, Balqarn, Al-Majardah, Bariq, Mahayil, and Rijal Almaa in the southern Asir region; Al-Baha, Baljurashi, Al-Mandaq, Al-Qura, Al-Aqiq, Qilwa, Al-Makhwah, Bani Hassan, Al-Hajrah, and Ghamid Al-Zanad in Al-Baha region; Jazan, Fifa, Al-Khouba, Al-Ardah, Al-Raith, Al-Dair, Al-Aidabi, Haroub, Bish, Al-Darb, Sabya, Abu Arish, and Samtah in the Jazan region; and Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Urdiyat, and Al-Kamil in the Makkah region.



There is a possibility for rain, featuring torrent and hail, to be accompanied by dust storm with a speed of more than 60 km per hour in most of these regions, the center said in its weather report.



The NCM report indicated that light to moderate rain will be witnessed in the following regions and governorates: Madinah, Al-Mahd, Wadi Al-Fara, Al-Ula, and Al-Ais in the Madinah region from Tuesday to Friday, as well as in Tabuk, Haql, the eastern parts of the governorates of Duba and Umluj in the northern Tabuk region on Tuesday and Wednesday. It also predicted light to moderate rain in Najran, Sharurah, Badr Al-Janoub, and Habouna in the southern Najran region as well as in Hail, Al-Shannan, Al-Ghazala, Al-Shamli and Al-Hadir in the Hail region from Tuesday to Saturday.



The NCM predicted the possibility of receiving light rain in Makkah, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Laith, Al-Maweh, Al-Khurma, and Rania in the Makkah region as well as in Hotat Bani Tamim, Al-Aflaj, Al-Sulayil, Al-Kharj, Al-Hariq, Al-Quwaiyah, and Al-Rain in the Riyadh region from Tuesday to Saturday, and in Al-Ahsa, Abqaiq, Salwa, Nairyah, and Qaryat Al-Olaya in the Eastern Province from Wednesday to Friday, and it will be accompanied by active downward winds, with a speed of more than 50 km per hour, causing dust.



The NCM stated that initial forecasts indicate that chances of rain will continue until the middle of next week. It called on the public to follow up on the weather conditions on the center’s website and social media to obtain more information about the expected climatic conditions and the affected governorates.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).