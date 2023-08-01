DAMMAM - Al-Ahsa Governorate in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia recorded this year’s second highest temperature in Saudi Arabia, reaching 50 degrees Celsius, on Monday.

This temperature was witnessed 13 days after it recorded the highest temperature among Saudi cities and governorates, which reached 51 degrees Celsius on July 18, according to the weather report of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The city of Dammam recorded 49 degrees Celsius on Monday while Qaisumah in the Hafar Al-Batin governorate and Buraidah in Al-Qassim region experienced 46 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Riyadh, Sharurah, Wadi Al-Dawasir and Rafha reached 45 degrees Celsius.

A few days ago, the NCM predicted that soaring temperatures ranging between 46 and 50 degrees Celsius would witness during the days from last Sunday until the end of this week.

In its weather report, the center said that the weather would continue to be very hot in the Eastern Province and parts of the central region, while the maximum temperatures will remain high with dust storm that would limit the extent of horizontal visibility in parts of the Makkah region.

According to the forecast, the Eastern Province is expected to witness temperatures ranging between 48 and 50 degrees Celsius, while the eastern and southern parts of the Riyadh region will witness temperature of 46-48 degrees Celsius.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).