According to a recent study by Travelbag, a company specialising in multi-destination trips, Muscat has been ranked as the third most scenic city at night in the world.

The ranking highlights the city’s stunning nocturnal beauty, following Dubai and Tokyo, which claimed the top two spots.

Dubai, known for its dazzling nighttime attractions such as the Dubai Garden Glow and the towering Burj Khalifa, secured the No 1 position. Tokyo, with its vibrant cityscape and popular spots like the Tokyo Skytree, took the second spot.

Muscat’s charm after dark is underscored by its opulent Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM), the bustling Muttrah Souq, and the striking silhouettes of its historic 16th century Portugese forts Mirani and Jalali and palaces.

The city’s night-time appeal is further reflected in its ranking ahead of Singapore, Hiroshima, Kyoto, New York City, Sydney, Abu Dhabi and Taipei.

New York City stands out as the sole US destination on the list of the most scenic cities at night. Visitors to the city can indulge in a vibrant nightlife scene, from captivating Broadway shows and stand-up comedy performances to stunning night views.

