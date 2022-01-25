Mubadala Health has announced its expansion into Dubai with a new standalone day surgery and medical facility to open in Jumeirah later this year.

The company, owned by Abu Dhabi state holding company Mubadala Investment Company, said the expansion will start with a 125,000 sq.ft. clinic in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP), and is in line with broader strategic collaboration plans with the DHA.

Announcing the expansion at Arab Health, AbdulRahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said: “Mubadala Health’s plan will help achieve the common national goals of improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the UAE health sector, and consolidating the country’s position as a leading destination for innovative health care, something which will reflect positively on realising the sustainable development goals.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, said: “One of the UAE’s leadership directives for the next 50 years is prioritising preventative healthcare in order to reduce the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer.

“Our expansion plans in Dubai and other Emirates will support this vision by promoting preventive care, ensuring we provide world-class specialised health services to people across the UAE and visitors to our country.”

