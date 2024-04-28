Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes relatively hot during daytime with scattered clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy to misty, and will see scattered clouds to become partly cloudy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly easterly- southeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knot, gusting to 24 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be variable at first, becomes mainly northeasterly - southeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 knot, gusting to 20 knot at times.

Visibility inshore will be 5 to 9 km/3 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 km/3 km or less at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 6 feet at times.

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).