Due to continuation of dust storm and accumulation of dust, especially in the open areas of schools in the interest of students the Ministry of Education announces that the schools will be suspended on, Tuesday, 17/5/2022 for students only. Schools will resumes on Wednesday, 18/5/2022.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).