KUWAIT CITY: Sources have informed a local daily that the recently formed Supreme Committee for Green Urban Development Initiatives has begun drafting a comprehensive afforestation plan. The plan emphasizes the urgency of its implementation, given the multiple benefits it brings, including enhancing the aesthetic and urban appeal of various governorates, reducing temperatures, minimizing dust, improving agricultural practices, and promoting a healthier environment.

According to the sources, all relevant parties—ranging from government bodies to the private sector and academic institutions—are aligned on the need to swiftly initiate the afforestation project. The plan focuses on planting trees along streets, public facilities, highways, border crossings, and strategic bridges.

Additionally, it was noted that cooperative societies will play a significant role in supporting the afforestation efforts as part of their social responsibility. Their participation will help enhance the beauty and livability of residential areas across all governorates.

