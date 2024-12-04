KUWAIT CITY: Zain organized a beach cleanup initiative using the innovative BeBot robot in collaboration with the Environment Public Authority (EPA). This effort reflects the company’s commitment to promoting its corporate sustainability strategy and exploring technology solutions to address societal goals, with a primary focus on protecting Kuwait’s environment and aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The initiative took place at Anjafa Beach and was joined by Zain Kuwait’s CEO, Nawaf Al-Gharabally, officials from the Environment Public Authority, and a group of Zain employees from various departments. Employees actively participated in the event, fostering team spirit and contributing to the company’s sustainability objectives.

BeBot, the first of its kind in Kuwait, is an innovative solution capable of screening, sifting, and filtering sand, detecting and collecting buried waste, raking seaweed, leveling beach surfaces, and carrying loads. It is designed to navigate challenging terrains while protecting plant and animal life during its operations. Fully powered by renewable energy through solar panels, the robot operates without producing carbon emissions.

To further promote environmental awareness, Zain plans to organize field trips for school students in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, showcasing this innovative technology and introducing younger generations to the latest sustainable tech solutions.

This initiative is part of Zain's Sustainability Week, which kicked-off for the second consecutive year to instill a culture of sustainability among employees. The week features a rich program of interactive, educational, and awareness activities, such as workshops on green skills, field trips to recycle centers, and more.

Zain is committed to aligning its operational processes with the SDGs and has made combating climate change one of the four pillars of its sustainability strategy. The company prioritizes reducing energy consumption and emissions, enhancing workplace environmental performance, and raising awareness about environmental initiatives.

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and clean energy initiatives, Zain recently installed a solar panel setup at the outdoor car park in its headquarters. The initiative promotes the use of clean energy to contribute to powering the company’s buildings and reducing its carbon emissions.

Through this step, Zain renews its commitment to investing in sustainable energy solutions aimed at meeting its strategic sustainability goals, which include decarbonizing its operations and transitioning towards net-zero emissions by 2050.

