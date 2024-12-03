RIYADH -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) is committed to environment protection plans on both regional and global levels, its acting chief Waleed Al-Bahar told a UN biodiversity conference in the Saudi capital on Monday.

Amid the UN COP16 conference, KFAED plans on sealing a number of significant agreements aiming to keep the effects of climate change in check, chief among them projects that allow countries around the world to cope with "rapid" environmental changes, he said.

Such endeavors are in line with Kuwait's 2035 development vision, which includes measures to ensure environmental sustainability as part of national development plans, the official added, citing a USD-12.9-million deal with Iraq on resilience against transboundary sandstorms as a case in point.

He went on to hail the UN conference, which runs until December 13, as a platform for "knowhow exchange" on the matter, in addition to finding definitive solutions to global environmental challenges such as droughts and desertification.

