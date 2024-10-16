KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has announced a new tender for the supply and installation of three permanent air quality monitoring stations in Jaber Al-Ahmad City, West Abdullah Al-Mubarak Suburb, and Qairawan. According to informed sources, PAHW has stipulated that the bidding companies must submit one or two similar projects, each valued at no less than KD 250,000. The tender is set to close early next month.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director General of the Public Relations and Development Sector and official spokesperson for PAHW Omar Al-Ruwaih revealed that PAHW provided 42,217 services to citizens in September. This included several services accessible via the Sahel application and PAHW’s website.

In a statement issued yesterday, Al-Ruwaih said the total number of allocation requests for the South Saad Al-Abdullah project reached 4,512 for owners of registered requests up to June 2007. Regarding the implementation status of ongoing housing projects, he indicated that the actual completion rate for the South Sabah Al-Ahmad project stands at 30.92 percent, and the completion rate for the main roads contract for the South Saad Al- Abdullah City project is at 7.43 percent. In terms of the East Sabah Al-Ahmad project, which includes the construction of 1,184 houses, Al-Ruwaih said the actual completion rate for the first contract reached 96.97 percent, while the second contract stands at 89.02 percent as of the end of last month.

Meanwhile, Al-Ruwaih revealed that a total of 32,157 certificates for building permits have been issued to citizens as of the end of last month. This includes 27,520 certificates for Mutlaa plots, followed by 3,238 for South Abdullah Al-Mubarak and 1,399 for Khaitan plots. He indicated that PAHW is actively working to complete 122 government buildings in six residential areas. This includes 68 buildings in Mutlaa City, 31 in South Abdullah Al-Mubarak, 7 in East Sabah Al-Ahmad, and one in the South Khaitan Project. Concerning the contracts signed last month, Al-Ruwaih explained that PAHW has finalized the signing of three construction contracts.

The first is an infrastructure contract for four suburbs in South Sabah Al-Ahmad City, which will serve 6,568 residential plots. The second contract is related to the construction of ten main transformer stations serving these suburbs, and the third is for establishing a youth center in Sector E of Sabah Al-Ahmad City. In addition, he revealed that PAHW has issued four construction tenders. The first is for the implementation of three air quality monitoring stations in Jaber Al-Ahmad City, West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, and Qairawan. The other three tenders are related to infrastructure development within the South Saad Al-Abdullah City project.

