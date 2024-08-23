KUWAIT CITY - A government report has confirmed the negative economic effects of using non-renewable energy; as it could lead to the loss of a huge quantity of oil due to increased local consumption, instead of exporting the product.

The newspaper obtained a copy of the report that also cited the enormous investment in environmentally harmful power plants as one of the negative consequences of non-renewable energy consumption.

The report explained that the fuel subsidy needed to operate power plants is estimated at more than 10 percent of the country’s annual oil revenues, stressing the importance of using renewable energy given the increasing consumption globally.

It warned that the use of non-renewable energy has a serious environmental impact; since ecosystems are exposed to many problems like all kinds of pollution and the accompanying deterioration of the environment, taking into consideration their nature, potential, geographical location, management mechanisms, and the violations and irrational human practices they face.

It stressed that the steady increase in population and rapid urban, industrial, and social developments contribute to rising pollution rates; especially air pollution caused by power plants, refineries, a growing number of vehicles, and the expansion of industrial facilities.

According to the report, it is expected that the solid and liquid waste problem resulting from human activities will be exacerbated. It pointed out that Kuwait, like other countries, will be affected environmentally; because air pollution is one of the serious environmental problems in the country now. The concentration of some pollutants has increased – more than the limit; such as falling dust, suspended particles, gasses, hydrocarbon vapors, volatile organic compounds, ammonia gas, and lead dust, it added. Some air pollutants exceeded the limit within a short period like sulfur dioxide from power plants, water, and oil industries; and nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide from heavy traffic, the report clarified.

It indicated that Kuwait is an arid country relying on oil and natural gas products to generate electricity, in addition to its massive production of desalinated seawater. It went on to say that the country intends to increase the percentage of natural gas-powered power plants in the future. However, due to the weak development of gas production, Kuwait is currently an importer of liquefied natural gas, it asserted. The report affirmed that the aim is to study the future of renewable energy in the country in order to achieve the major goal set by HH the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad to reach 15 percent of energy production from renewable and clean sources by 2030.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).