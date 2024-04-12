Hai Ramadan

This Eid, Expo City Dubai is hosting outdoor events that allow residents and visitors of all ages to come together and enjoy the beautiful weather. With a rich blend of tradition, culture, cuisine, and family-friendly activities, everyone is encouraged to embrace the spirit of community during Eid Al Fitr. The festivities kick off with early morning Eid Prayers at the mosque, followed by a range of exciting activities throughout the popular Hai Ramadan neighbourhood. From captivating cultural performances to artisanal shopping and workshops, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Global Village

For those seeking a global experience, Global Village awaits, featuring the Eid Wonder Souk and over 27 pavilions offering festive gifts and souvenirs. Each evening, the sky will light up with musical fireworks displays at 9 pm, accompanied by over 200 cultural and entertainment performances across the park. With more than 250 restaurants, kiosks, food trucks, and cafes offering flavours from around the world, along with Carnaval™ providing over 195 rides and attractions, families are sure to create unforgettable memories together.

Ripe Market

On 14 April, the Ripe Market will host the Community Run, starting at 7am and offering three routes of 2.5km, 5km, or 10km to cater to different abilities. After the run, participants can enjoy the popular weekend bazaar featuring local artisanal food, fashion, and gifts, providing a relaxed way to unwind.

Hatta Wadi Hub

At the Hatta Wadi Hub in Dubai, adventure enthusiasts can avail a 30 per cent discount on selected activity packages, indulging in thrilling experiences such as archery, zip lining, and kayaking. This park provides activities from great heights, such as an enormous swing, a zip line at a 45-degree angle, a bag jump, areas for free falling, and challenging rope courses. As you get your adrenaline rush, there’s also something for the younger adventurers: a dedicated area designed for kids aged three to six to explore their bold curiosities.

UAE-Qatar Super Shield football

Sports aficionados have the opportunity to witness the inaugural UAE-Qatar Super Shield football match between "Shabab Al Ahli" and "Al Duhail" champions on 13 April at Rashid Stadium. The event promises a fantastic atmosphere with live entertainment, including an immersive audio-visual show, starting at 8:30 pm. The match will culminate in an award ceremony presenting the competition's shield for the first time, ensuring an unforgettable experience for attendees. Tickets are available on Platinumlist.

Dubai Comedy Festival

From April 12 to 21, the Dubai Comedy Festival promises a plethora of laughs. To be held at Dubai Opera and Coca-Cola Arena, the festival features eagerly awaited performances by both established and up-and-coming comedians. The line-up boasts a diverse array of talent, including internationally renowned figures such as Chris Distefano, Amer Zahr, Spencer and Vogue as a husband-wife duo, Anubhav Singh Bassi from India, and British comedians Mo Gilligan, Frank Skinner, and Al Murray. Additionally, more comedians are set to be announced, ensuring a varied and enjoyable experience for attendees.

Eid Raffles in malls

During the Eidya Digital Raffle Promotion, shoppers have the opportunity to win substantial prizes at malls. By spending Dh200 at participating malls, shoppers receive a digital raffle coupon, entering them into a draw for a chance to win Dh200,000. Over the last three days of Eid, 22 winners will be selected, with prizes including six amounts of Dh15,000, six amounts of Dh10,000, and ten amounts of Dh5,000. A total of 18 malls, such as Arabian Centre, Dubai Outlet Mall, Lulu Hypermarket Silicon Oasis, and Times Square Centre, are participating in this event.

Eid Buffets and Feasts

During Eid, various venues across the city offer extravagant feasts and diverse culinary experiences, fostering gatherings of friends and family. SO / Uptown Dubai boasts the 'Biggest Iftar buffet in Dubai', presenting a wide array of delectable dishes from around the globe. Aloft Palm Jumeirah Hotel invites guests to indulge in Eid brunches across its three restaurants, each offering distinct cuisines, with prices starting at Dh198. Such as East and Seaboard International Buffet Restaurant, Luchador Mexican Restaurant, and Il Tavolino Italian Restaurant. Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai by Mourouj Gloria hosts a lavish Eid brunch on the second day of celebrations, featuring traditional Levantine and Arabic flavours alongside swimming pool access until 7pm.

Fireworks and Light shows

Throughout the Eid holiday's first three days, residents and tourists can witness magnificent fireworks presentations at 8pm. Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta will dazzle the skies on the first day of Eid, while Al Seef will host the spectacle on the second day. On the third day, Bluewaters and The Beach at JBR will be illuminated. Al Zarooni Group is responsible for bringing these displays to the city, enhancing the Eid festivities with the enchanting Eid Reflections showcases. These stunning presentations, illuminating Dubai's iconic landmarks, will take place from 8 pm to 3 am daily during Eid, providing an opportunity for the community to unite and enjoy the beauty of light together.

Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah at Coca-Cola Arena

Arabic music enthusiasts can attend a mesmerising concert featuring Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah this Eid at Coca-Cola Arena. Scheduled for April 13th, the renowned artist will delight the audience with songs spanning his remarkable 35-year career, including tracks from albums like Raheeb, Melyon Khater, and Aalam Mowazi.

Dinner at Alusia

Discover Alusia, a culinary haven in the Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, blending Andalusian and Levantine cultures. With a capacity of 90, enjoy a delightful fusion of Andalusian and Levantine flavours in a meticulously designed space. Indulge in Andalusia Potato, Alusia Fattoush, Dates and Kale salads, and an array of tapas like Globe Artichoke, Freekah Risotto, Wagyu Shawarma, Sauteed Gambas, Padron Peppers, Lamb Chops, Paella De Marisco, Paella Negra, and an assortment of fatayer. Complete your meal with delightful desserts like Kunafa and Alusia Cheesecake. The interiors boast vibrant terracotta, traditional tiles, and Middle Eastern design elements, creating a harmonious and enchanting ambience.

