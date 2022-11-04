ABU DHABI - Under the auspices of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Zayed Festival 2022-2023 will be launched on 18th November at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

The Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival announced that the festival, in its new edition, will include more than 4,000 events in addition to 750 major public performances and activities over 120 days filled with joy, entertainment and culture.

The festival will conclude its events on the 18th March, 2023, and is being held this year under the slogan "UAE: Uniting Civilisations".

The committee explained that in its current round, the festival will continue to focus on expressing its main messages of preserving UAE national heritage, affirming the depth of the Emirati civilisation and carrying it through to future generations, as well as boosting its role in promoting Abu Dhabi's status as a leading touristic and cultural destination in the region and the whole world.

The new edition of the festival brings a rich list of major entertainment events, shows and performances that vary from heritage conservation and education to entertainment.

The festival will include the Union Parade, National Day celebrations, New Year's celebrations, as well as Global Parade, Al Wathba Custom Show and other events that are sure to please everyone in the family.

Since its inception, the Sheikh Zayed Festival has been keen to pass on the intellectual and cultural heritage of the UAE, demonstrate the richness of its traditions and highlight its diversity by organising a world-class cultural event capable of attracting citizens of the UAE, residents, tourists and visitors, with participation worldwide.

The Higher Organising Committee spares no effort every festival season to introduce new activities that enhance its status as one of the most prominent cultural and heritage events that reflects the identity of the UAE, bearing the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in recognition of his pivotal role in preserving the authentic Emirati heritage, and paying tribute to his comprehensive efforts exerted to instil our noble values and handing them down to the next generations.

The festival offers all visitors an opportunity to learn about the Emirati civilisation and culture through authentic customs and traditions, shedding light on the role of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, and his building of a nation and a homeland, through a plethora of cultural events, shows and activities that include folklore shows, live music, and traditional crafts markets.

The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year in a family-oriented fun environment, to serve as a cultural and entertainment forum, to celebrate the genuine noble values of UAE society and to proudly teach them to future generations through a range of special events that provide entertainment, education sports and fun.