The next mega theme park in the UAE Capital — which will take its visitors under the sea — is now in the final stages of construction. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will open its doors in 2023, it was announced on Wednesday.

The construction of this "next-generation marine-life theme park" is now 90 per cent complete, according to its developer Miral.

Among those being built at the site are purpose-built environments that replicate the natural habitats of the animals that will call SeaWorld Abu Dhabi home.

The development, which is scheduled for completion later this year, will be the latest addition to Yas Island’s tourism offering.

Here's a look at the park that is currently taking shape in the UAE Capital:

With its 'One Ocean' realm and six marine environments, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi promises to tell the story of how life on earth is connected to life in the ocean.

Built on five indoor levels with a total area of 183,000sqm, the theme park is expected to contain more than 58 million litres of water.

Here are some key attractions that explorers will find at the theme park:

“Abu Dhabi and the UAE has delivered longstanding marine conservation, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi signifies the start of a new chapter in regional and global marine life knowledge, conservation, and sustainability," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Miral.

The park’s animals will be cared for by an expert and experienced team of dedicated zoologists, veterinarians, nutritionists, and animal specialists who share a passion and commitment to maintaining the health and wellbeing of the animals in their care.

"SeaWorld brings a legacy of inspiring love and conservation for the ocean and marine animals, and we cannot be more excited to extend our global conservation network and mission to protect marine animals and their habitats in the sea and gulfs surrounding the UAE," added Scott Ross, chairman, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

