Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia: Emanating from the vison of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission of Al-Ula Governorate, aiming to develop the governorate and transform it to become a destination for international heritage, the Royal Commission of Al-Ula Governorate announced the launch of the Arts Valley project, considered a pillar of cultural asset for the Across Time Journey which was previously launched by the vision of HRH the Crown Prince in April 2021 to transfer the region of Al-Ula into a pioneering international destination for arts, heritage, culture and nature to meet the targets of the Kingdom's vision 2030.



The Arts Valley's area is estimated at 65 sq.km and expected to be completed by 2024, officials said.



For her part, Noorah Al-Double, the CEO of the General Directorate for Arts and Innovative Industries, affiliated to the Royal Commission of Al-Ula Governorate, gave a thorough account on the whole project, highlighting its future and promising significance for the Kingdom's vision, tourism and culture.