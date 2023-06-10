The hot and humid days of summer often dampen our outdoor plans. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t have fun this season. If you are in Dubai, there are several indoor facilities that offer a range of activities you can enjoy with your family and friends.

Below is a list of five such indoor destinations that promise a unique and memorable experience.

1. 3D World Dubai

Hone your photography skills at the first 3D selfie museum in Dubai and the largest one in the world. 3D World Dubai offers 185 3D reality-defying artworks you can click amazing pictures with. There are a total of nine zones at the museum - Illusion, Arabic, Water World, Animal Kingdom, Egyptian, World of Masterpieces, Fantasy, Jungle, and Humor. Each zone features a unique set of artworks that let you explore the 3D world and capture everything on the camera.

2. Wild Paint House

If you want to wash away the stress, just flock to Wild Paint House in Dubai. The art jamming studio lets you create artwork and play with paints with no rules or boundaries. You can paint wherever you want and wherever you want in the studio. You can give a spin to your artwork using the spin machines or play with pendulum art. You can also try your hands at graffiti or get amazed by funky UV lights.

3. 3D Blacklight Minigolf Dubai

Experience golfing like never before at 3D Blacklight Minigolf Dubai which is nothing but a treat for the eyes. Everything from the walls to the ceilings of the facility features bright hand-painted images painted by 3D artists. The golf course has 18 holes and lets you enter three fantastic worlds. The golf course remains open from 2 pm to 1 am daily and from 12 pm to 1 am on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can also enjoy refreshments including soft drinks, energy drinks, and non-alcoholic beers at the golf course.

4. Smash Room

If you feel like smashing things without facing any consequences, head to Smash Room. The indoor facility lets you crush everything from printers and televisions to guitars and glass items. It is the ideal destination to de-stress yourself and spend some time carelessly breaking items. Each item that you smash is recycled which makes the activity completely eco-friendly.

5. Deep Dark Dubai

Play the most realistic and haunting escape games at Deep Dark Dubai. With live actors and scary themes, the indoor facility gives you a hair-raising experience. Brainstorm with your teammates and escape four different rooms in two villas. Both the rooms – Paranormal and The Sinner – allow two to nine players at a time who must escape within 60 minutes.

