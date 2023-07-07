Qatar - E-scooters have become increasingly popular among residents as an alternative mode of transportation despite the blistering summer heat, offering a faster and eco-friendly way for people to commute to and from work.

Filipino expatriate Al Capones told Gulf Times that he finds riding his two-wheeled electric vehicle more convenient when going for work, saying he reaches faster.

“I could bear the sweltering temperatures due to the cooling effect of the wind while traveling on my e-scooter” said Capones, citing its advantages that enable riders like himself to evade traffic congestion.

This, he stressed, saves a significant amount of time during his daily commutes between Mansoura and Doha Corniche despite the uncomfortable summer weather conditions. However, he underlined the importance of staying hydrated when spending time in the outdoor heat.

E-scooters’ popularity emerged in 2020 when Covid-19 restrictions started to ease as many residents, including office employees, found these battery-powered vehicles practical, easy-to-use, and environment-friendly.

Foldable and lighter in weight compared to certain bicycles, it is learnt that e-scooters have become increasingly popular and continue to be in high demand among different age groups.

Several varieties of these electric-powered vehicles are available in a number of shops in Doha, providing a broader selection to choose from, including those with seats.

Sri Lankan expatriate Inshap echoed Capones’ view, saying that using an e-scooter is beneficial for him as an employee who earlier used to spend substantially for other modes of transportation.

“It’s a big help and more convenient for me, I don’t mind the temperatures, anyway it doesn’t take time to reach my work and by the time I return home, it’s already evening so it’s a bit cooler then,” he said, noting that his route is between Mougalina and Al Meena Street, Doha Corniche Road.

However, commuters and pedestrians have reiterated calls for e-scooter riders to wear proper safety gear and adhere to road traffic guidelines aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring the safety and well-being of all road users.

Gulf Times previously reported that many riders have suffered injuries due to accidents primarily caused by speeding, riding without helmets, and neglecting to wear reflective safety vests, particularly in the evening.

In April 2021, Hamad Medical Corporation had issued an advisory about safe use of e-scooters. Hamad Injury Prevention Programme (HIPP) at Hamad Trauma Center urged that children below 12 should not be allowed to use e-scooters.

New users should practise on a smooth surface in an area specifically designated for e-scooters before going out on the road. Only one user can/should safely use an e-scooter.

Carefully inspect and test the e-scooter before using it for the first time to better understand the specifications, features and capabilities of the machine you will be using.

On every ride, users of e-scooters must wear a helmet, protective eyewear (goggles), closed shoes, elbow/knee pads and gloves. They must always turn on their lights and wear hi-visibility (or reflective) clothing, regardless if it is day or night.

Riding e-scooters at night time, when visibility is poor, should be avoided because it can lead to more severe injuries or fatalities. E-scooter users must be fully focused on driving their vehicles, nothing else.

Keep both hands on the handlebars at all times, no texting or selfies while using an e-scooter.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).