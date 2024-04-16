The Dubai International Airport (DXB) will temporarily divert arriving flights this evening until the weather conditions improve. Departures will continue to operate, DXB posted on X.

The flights would be diverted to the nearest available airports.

Heavy rains, thunder and lightning that started on Tuesday morning continued across the Emirates in the evening. The Met department has issued a red alert indicating that the cloud cover has increased across the UAE.

“Together with our partners we are working to restore normal operations and minimize inconvenience to you,” DXB said on its X account.

Due to the intense storm, operations at the DXB were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes but have since recommenced.

“There is a major flooding on roads leading to the airport and forecasts indicate that the unsettled weather will continue till tomorrow morning,” DXB said.

Authorities have told those departing Dubai to use the metro rather than arrive by road where possible. The metro operating hours have now been extended till 3 a.m. tonight.

