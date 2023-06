The 26th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), brought to you by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), will start on June 29 to run until September 3, offering an astounding 67 days of pure fun and excitement.

Prepare to be captivated by a whirlwind of concerts, events and amazing experiences, as DSS comes back with a celebratory start, coinciding with the joyous festivities of Eid Al Adha.

Brace yourselves for an awe-inspiring summer, featuring the best that Dubai has to offer from life-changing raffles, unmissable retail promotions, diverse gastronomy options, as well as great promotions including Kids Go Free offers across a variety of hotels and attractions, plus early bird offers, and a multitude of family-friendly experiences that will take place in the most iconic malls and sought-after destinations across the city.

Kicking off with a bang, the DSS opening concert, in celebration of Eid Al Adha, is set to captivate the audience with the incredible musical legends Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir on 1 July at the Coca-Cola Arena. Doors will open at 8PM, while the performances will begin at 9PM. Don’t miss the performance of a lifetime this summer, tickets are available for purchase on Platinumlist, Dubai Calendar, and the Coca-Cola Arena site, starting AED150 ($40.8).

Saudi Arabian legend Mohammad Abdo will also deliver an incredible performance at the Coca-Cola Arena the following evening on 2 July, in celebration of Eid Al Adha in Dubai. Tickets to see this iconic singer and oudist live can be purchased at Platinumlist, starting at AED295. Doors open at 8PM while the show begins at 9:30pm.

After its successful debut last year, Beat the Heat returns for a much awaited second edition at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. Running throughout July and August and presented in collaboration with DSS, Spotlight, and Anghami, this spectacular series of weekly live concerts showcases renowned and up-and-coming regional artists across diverse musical genres. Some of these talented artists include WEGZ, Cairokee, Afroto, Marwan Pablo, Balti, Disco Misr, Autostrad, Massar Egbari, Sharmoofers and more. Stay tuned for upcoming updates on the complete lineup, ticket sales, and other exciting announcements.

The complete calendar of events for this year's DSS will be unveiled on June 20, showcasing a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of the summer.

Dubai Summer Surprises is supported by key sponsor RAKBANK MasterCard and Strategic partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Enoc, Etisalat, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

