Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) today announced an exciting line-up of events at the annual Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 (DEF).

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, DEF is set to take place from 21st to 25th June at the South Halls, Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

Returning for its second edition, the unique event is set to consolidate Dubai's rise as a global hub for the gaming industry and a focal point for the convergence of innovation in the media, gaming, esports, technology and entertainment sectors. The event also seeks to celebrate and empower gaming talent and foster the growth of esports communities. DEF 2023 will be open exclusively for schools through website registration from 21-22 June, while the GameExpo Summit will be held from 21st to 22nd June, and the GameExpo consumer show from 23rd to 25th June.

The GameExpo consumer show features the latest gaming products of leading industry players such as Playstation, Xbox, Ubisoft and Namco as well as a new influencer tournament, Play Beyond that will see a contest between some of the world’s biggest gamers.

The festival also includes a GameExpo Summit, powered by PG Connects, which will serve as a forum for regional leaders to explore collaboration to further springboard the strong growth in gaming, web3 and AI. The event offers attendees a chance to attend talks by over 100 industry thought leaders, develop their skills with expert workshops and network with more than 700 high-profile attendees. The event is also a unique opportunity to catch up on the latest offerings of game developers through exciting activations and exhibitions.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, “We are proud to present the region’s most exciting esports and gaming event for the second year in a row. The Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) is set to transform the development of the gaming technology landscape in Dubai and the wider region. DEF 2023 presents an unparalleled opportunity for people in the industry to expand their networks with top-tier esports professionals, and connect with passionate and talented gamers from all around the world. We are fully committed to driving investment and fostering growth in the esports and gaming sectors in our region. Our goal is to create exciting spaces and platforms for industry leaders to thrive, while also providing families with the opportunity to enjoy the latest tech and gamer entertainment.”

DEF 2023 will create a unique platform for global gamers, investors, entrepreneurs, and international players through a series of engaging activities. In addition to these activities, the festival’s hero consumer event GameExpo will see a range of entertainment brands that cater to families and children, ensuring an inclusive experience for all attendees.

Key details of events across the festival for gamers and fans include GameExpo Summit, 21-22 June, South Hall, DEC, Expo City Dubai; GameExpo, 23-25 June, South Hall, DEC, Expo City Dubai; Play Beyond, 24-25 June, South Hall, DEC, Expo City Dubai; and Regional Tournaments, May and June 2023.

The Game Expo and GameExpo Summit 2023 will provide an excellent opportunity for people in the industry to get involved early on and make the right connections. With its growing gaming consumer base and fast-developing industry, the MENA market represents the fastest-growing segment of the games industry. The festival and summit will bring players together to enjoy some of the latest and biggest games in the world as well as showcase the best local and global talent and minds in the industry.

Schools can register to attend the two days of GameExpo via the website: https://www.dubaiesportsfestival.com