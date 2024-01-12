The Diriyah Nights, as a part of Diriyah Season 2023-2024, has returned with a renewed format that features live artistic and musical performances in the historic city, northwest of Riyadh.

Starting on January 11, the season promises an integrated experience that promises an invigorating winter atmosphere, luxurious stay at Diriyah heritage farms, a mix of singing, music, arts, captivating live shows, a choice of sumptuous meals at upscale restaurants and cafes, as well as shopping experiences.

The previous edition of Diriyah Nights attracted more than 140,000 visitors.

