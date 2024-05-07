Doha, Qatar: The Doha Metro & Lusail Tram announced shorter waiting times for metrolink routes M148, M152, M302, and M303.

As summer's hot sun looms above residents in Doha, metrolink waiting time for routes will be as follows:

M148, serving the area of UDST - Qatar University RED line:

9 mins waiting time from Sunday to Thursday (06:00-10:00 and 14:00-18:00)

12 mins waiting time from Sunday to Thursday (10:00-14:00)

15 mins waiting time from Sunday to Thursday (18:00-21:00)

20 mins waiting time from Sunday to Thursday (During other times and Friday-Saturday)

For M152, M302, and M303, serving the areas of Abraj Quartier - Legtaifiya RED line, Fereej Bin Mahmoud - Al Sadd GOLD line, and Rawdat Al Khail - Bin Mahmoud GOLD line, respectively:

9 mins waiting time during the peak from Sunday to Thursday (06:00-09:00 and 15:00-20:00) and also the peak on Friday (14:00-22:00), and 15 mins waiting time when it's off peak times.

metrolink is a free of charge feeder bus network providing first and last mile connectivity to Qatar Rail customers within 2 to 5 kilometer radius of the Doha Metro stations.

