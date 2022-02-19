DUBAI - Jamaica celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, hosting a lively performance that showcased its strong music heritage, centring around reggae.

The event highlighted the country's standing as a growing maritime hub that offers immense investment opportunities, according to a press release.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director of Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioner-General Office, welcomed Senator Hon Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Accompanying the Jamaican Minister were Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism; Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, Under-Secretary for Multilateral Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica; Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board; and Diane Edwards, President, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

Al-Ali said, "Jamaica's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights the significant influence that the country has had on the world through music, culture and sport, while also showcasing Jamaica as a strategic global logistics hub and an ideal destination for business, tourism and investments.

"We are proud of the prospering relations we share with Jamaica and aim to explore new collaborations in areas of common interest, such as logistics, maritime activities and cultural cooperation, to build bridges between our people and ensure their collective well-being." Smith, the minister, said, "We came to this Expo with the overarching objectives of deepening the strong ties and enduring bilateral relationship with the UAE, building on dynamic cultural exchanges, exploring and capitalising on new potential tourism, trade and investment opportunities and, of course, enhancing engagements with our growing diaspora in the Middle East.

"Jamaica has proven to be a prime location for good long-term investments. We are geographically and strategically located on the main aviation trade routes between North and South America with a large maritime space. And logistically, we connect Singapore, Dubai and Rotterdam. The opportunities practically present themselves." A group representing various cultural areas from Jamaica came together for a performance at Al Wasl Plaza, taking visitors on a journey to the island's roots of rock and reggae, while celebrating the rhythm and movement of Jamaica.

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, and Bartlett were present as the first Global Tourism Resilience Day was launched at Expo 2020 Dubai on 17th February, to help the industry find ways to recover from damaging events, while being better prepared for them in the future.

Situated in the Mobility District, the shipping container-shaped Jamaica Pavilion showcases the spirit of a spontaneous street party, allowing Expo 2020 Dubai visitors to feel the "riddim" that moves and connects the world. From the country's extraordinary Blue Mountain Coffee – the most expensive coffee in the world – to its iconic musicians, artists and producers, the pavilion offers a taste of the Caribbean island-state's iconic culture.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.