DUBAI - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it is still running its nationwide breast cancer awareness campaign in association with Pink Caravan under the slogan "Screen and Reassure Us".

The ministry posted a video on its social media platform highlighting the efforts of medical personnel screening women at the University of Sharjah, Sharjah Mega Mall, Ajman City Center, City Walk Dubai, and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Sharjah. Positive cases are referred to the appropriate health authorities for treatment.

Through the campaign, the ministry looks forward to raising public awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer and prevention methods.

The campaign was launched in conjunction with the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed in October of every year according to the agenda of the World Health Organisation.