BDF staff are being trained to handle any outbreak of monkeypox cases in Bahrain.

The infection control department is spearheading the initiative in partnership with the Crown Prince’s Centre for Medical Training and Research.

“These training workshops are aimed at preparing and developing plans alongside prevention strategies to control the spread of the disease,” the hospital said in a statement yesterday.

“The Royal Medical Services, led by Commander Major General Professor Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa, is proud to be the first hospital to announce the start of protocols to deal with and control monkeypox virus spread,” it added.

The workshops, which included theoretical lectures and practical training, began last week and were attended by a number of healthcare workers in various medical specialties.

The GDN reported last week that World Health Organisation (WHO) Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) officials outlined their confidence in Bahrain’s ‘being prepared’ approach to the emerging zoonotic disease which they consider currently as being of a ‘low public risk’.

The Health Ministry has been instructed to monitor the developments of the disease and take all necessary precautions.

No case of monkeypox has so far been detected in Bahrain.

The rare viral infection, most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa, has spread to several European countries, as well as the US, Canada, Australia, and the UAE.

