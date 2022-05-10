RIYADH — Saudi Arabia' Ministry of Health has stated in a statement the importance of giving the girls the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at an early age.



The MoH said that it is important for families to ensure that their daughters receive the HPV vaccine at an early age to contribute to protecting them from cervical cancer.

The vaccinations that girls will be receiving at an early age contribute to raising their immunity, as well as increasing protection against HPV, MoH confirmed.

Girls from 9-14 years old are given two doses of the HPV vaccination before they are exposed to the virus, and three doses for the age group of 15 years and over.

The vaccination is divided to be given from 6-12 months to ensure the desired benefit.

It is noteworthy that the HPV vaccine is given to females in Saudi Arabia within the national immunization program from 9 to 13 years of age.



The World Health Organization (WHO) set out earlier a report for eliminating cervical cancer, as it is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. And it is considered one of the most dangerous types of cancer.



The disease is caused by two types of HPV, a sexually-transmitted infection that exists in more than 100 different forms, with symptoms that can be painful and stigmatizing.



In some cases, cervical cancer may occur as a result of neglect of personal hygiene, in addition to infection with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Some studies have found that smoking may cause cervical cancer.



