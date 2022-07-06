MAKKAH — Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry has offered medical services through hospitals and health centers in Makkah and Madinah to 43,425 pilgrims.



Hospitals and health centers provided specialized treatment to pilgrims, including five open-heart surgeries, 66 cardiac catheterizations, 182 dialysis procedures, 95 surgical operations, and the admission of 297 pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



One birth was registered by the ministry, and the Virtual Health Hospital provided a number of virtual services, including four-stroke diagnoses, and 743 pilgrims benefited from instant counseling services (Sehaty).



The ministry prepared its health facilities in Makkah, Al Madinah, and the holy sites to provide treatment services to pilgrims.



The number of hospitals reached 23, supported by 147 health centers, and their clinical capacity increased to 4,654 beds, while the number of beds allocated for intensive care reached 1,080 and those designated for heat strokes 238, and the number of health cadres qualified to serve the pilgrims was about 25000 practitioners.



The ministry has prepared medical points on Al Mashaer Train and Al Haramain Train intensified its efforts in the central area of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, providing 180 ambulances, and setting up 16 emergency centers on the Jamarat Bridge facility in Mina.

