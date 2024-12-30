LUSAKA — Sultan Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), has signed an agreement with Zambia’s Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane in a ceremony held in Lusaka, capital of Zambia.



The agreement is for extending additional development loan, amounting to $35 million, to finance the construction project of the King Salman Specialist Hospital in Zambia, bringing the total cost of the hospital, fully funded by SFD, to $135 million. The hospital, with a capacity of 800 beds, is a specialized gynecology and children’s hospital.



Al-Marshad and Musokotwane toured the hospital project site in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Zambia Ali Al-Qahtani to inspect the construction stages being implemented within the framework of the funding provided by SFD.



The hospital project spreads over an area of more than 200000 square meters. It also contributes to enhancing specialized healthcare, providing health training, and raising the standards of health services, in addition to reducing the financial burden on beneficiaries in the African country.



It is noteworthy that SFD has provided support to Zambia since 1978, and has financed the implementation of a number of development projects and programs in various developmental and vital sectors, with a value exceeding $170 million, to contribute to social growth and economic prosperity in Zambia

