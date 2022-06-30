Workers in livestock farms and veterinarian working in animal clinics in Abu Dhabi have been urged by authorities to inform the immediately if they suspect any animal to be infected with monkeypox.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) said: “In light of the worldwide spread of monkeypox, especially in Europe, and as part of precautionary measures, farm officials and all veterinarians working in the private sector, clinics and hospitals, must inform the Center for Operations, Business Continuity and Cyber Security at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, as soon they suspect an animal to be infected with monkeypox."

Officials have been told to communicate directly to Adafsa through these contacts:097128182888 or 0971558003860.

