Riyadh: A medical team at the King Abdullah Specialist Ear Center (KAESC) at the King Saud University Medical City has successfully performed an electronic cochlear implant with local anaesthesia using the Cochlear Nucleus SmartNav device for the first time in the region, under the supervision of Nose, Ear and Throat Consultant Dr. Asma Al-Ahmadi.



Dr. Al-Ahmadi noted that the procedure was conducted differently so that the patient would get the best results from the new device, as measurements with the SmartAv device are done during the insertion of poles inside the cochlear, unlike previous devices that collect results after the insertion of the electronic implant, adding that the device has made a quality leap in new and distinguished features through the possibility of measuring the speed of inserting poles to maintain the hearing capabilities of patients while identifying the correct place inside the cochlear, which reduces the need to use X-ray during the procedure.



She noted that the procedure was performed with local anaesthesia, where the nerve stimulation property was closed before the measurements were collected to protect the patient from the high sounds they might hear. The nerve stimulation property is used if the procedure is carried out under full anaesthesia, Dr. Al-Ahmadi said, stressing that the device will give surgeons the opportunity to increase the accuracy of the results of cochlear implants and maintain the hearing capabilities of patients.