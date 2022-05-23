Riyadh - The Ministry of Health has confirmed that so far no case of monkeypox has been detected in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has recently started to appear in some European and North American countries, after it has been endemic in some African countries for more than 50 years.

The Ministry of Health indicated its complete readiness to monitor, investigate and deal with cases in the event that any case appears, drawing attention to the fact that all medical and laboratory tests are available, and it also has an integrated preventive and treatment plan to deal with such cases if they appear, including the definition of suspected and confirmed cases, dealing with them and the epidemiological investigation of the contacts .

The Ministry indicated that the International Health Regulations program in the Kingdom is in constant contact with the World Health Organization to know the details of any developments about the disease or monitor any cases around the world to ensure that there are no contacts with any cases monitored in the Kingdom.

The Ministry urged everyone to follow up on health behaviors and awareness guidelines issued by the Ministry and Public Health Authority (Weqaya), as well as in the case of traveling outside the Kingdom to be acquainted with the necessary preventive measures, especially in the countries where the disease was detected.