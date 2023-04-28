RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has clarified several misconceptions about children's vaccines.



The SFDA has pointed out the importance of correcting such misinformation and spreading the truth to protect children from various endemic diseases.



One of the misconceptions is that some diseases for which vaccines are given had disappeared well before the vaccines were introduced and allowed to be used.



However, the SFDA confirmed that studies and reports proved the possibility of the diseases returning in the event of discontinuing the use of vaccines against them.



Another misconception stated in the report is that giving vaccines for several diseases at the same time might increase the danger of side effects harmful to a child's natural immune system.



The SFDA has noted that scientific studies show such information is incorrect, and giving the more than one vaccine at the same time does not cause any harm to the children's immune system.



The authority said that several false reports are being circulated indicating the ineffectiveness of vaccines, as well as the possibility of vaccinated children catching the diseases.



The occurrence of such cases is very rare, the SFDA said, explaining that the chances of unvaccinated children getting the diseases may go up to 100%, but will not exceed 2% in vaccinated children.

