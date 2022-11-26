DUBAI - Promoting the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle and marking the end of an exciting month packed with fitness activities, more than 1,000 school students from 25 schools across the UAE took part in a walkathon at Expo City Dubai on Friday.

The Expo City School Walkathon – an initiative of the Expo School Programme in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Dubai Fitness Challenge – brought together teachers and students between the ages of eight and fourteen for a 2km loop around Expo City, which started and finished at the Terra Arrivals Plaza.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education & Culture - Expo City Dubai, said, “From the outset, we promised to take learning beyond the classroom with enriching, real-life experiences, and, by doing so, we have witnessed the incredible impact this has on both mental and physical health. Today’s event solidifies Expo City Dubai’s commitment to providing a fun, collaborative platform for students, while further enhancing our relationship with the UAE’s educational community.”

The Walkathon marked the end of Expo City Dubai’s participation in the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, which culminates on 27th November, and further enhances the close relationship with the UAE’s educational community, highlighting the City’s role as an educational hub.

Young people made an extraordinary contribution to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai through the dynamic Expo School Programme, which has returned to Expo City Dubai to empower the youth of today to become leaders of tomorrow.

On Thursday, 24th November the popular Expo Young Stars programme resumed at Al Wasl Plaza, with performances by students from The Indian High School – Al Garhoud, New Delhi Private School and GEMS Legacy School, while The Ambassador School and Cadenza Music Institute will take to the stage later on Friday.

Designed by the Expo School Programme to empower rising talents, Expo Young Stars offers students from across the UAE the opportunity to showcase their passion and creativity through interpretive performances at Expo City Dubai. As Expo City Dubai builds momentum ahead of hosting COP28 in 2023, these five schools were specifically selected to repeat their impactful Expo 2020 Dubai shows, which all highlighted the urgency of tackling climate change.