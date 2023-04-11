Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar witnessed on Monday the signing of a cooperation protocol between the ministry, represented by the Central Administration for Pharmaceutical Affairs, and Axis Pharma to cooperate in digitizing national surveillance and economic evaluation of antibiotics, and launching the electronic platform for tracking and monitoring antimicrobials.

The protocol was signed by the Ministry of Health, represented by Ghada Younis, the Head of the Central Administration for Pharmaceutical Affairs, and Islam Anan, the Executive Director of Axis Pharma, representing the company.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that this protocol comes within the framework of implementing the national strategy to rationalize the use of antibiotics, achieving the vision and goals of sustainable development 2030, and a contribution to reducing the global problem resulting from the irrational use of antibiotics, in order to achieve comprehensive pharmaceutical care for all citizens, according to international standards that keep pace with the development witnessed by Egypt.

Abdel Ghaffar added that, according to the protocol, the two sides cooperate in conducting studies and providing consultations related to the economics of health and medicine in the areas of rationalizing the use of antibiotics, as well as cooperating in establishing a program or platform to enter data from hospitals participating in the national strategy to rationalize the use of antibiotics, analyze them and issue reports in this regard.

The Head of the Central Administration for Pharmaceutical Affairs, explained that the ministry -according to the protocol- is working to provide information, data and the appropriate work environment necessary for the work team, and to participate in the follow-up and presentation of reports on the national program to rationalize the use of antimicrobials, to benefit from them in improving the quality of healthcare, in addition to providing consultations and studies related to the strategy, and applying the training of trainers and pharmacists model, in order to build the capacity of pharmacists to keep abreast of the urgent global developments to rationalize the use of antimicrobials.

