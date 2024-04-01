Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Justice Omar Marwan, and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Sunday.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of continuing health support to the people in the Gaza Strip. The goal is to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian and health crises faced by the residents.

Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesperson for the Presidency, highlighted the government’s efforts to involve the private sector in health sector investments. The focus is on increasing investment flows and ensuring that investors fulfill their obligations related to establishing, developing, managing, and operating health facilities. Legislative frameworks to facilitate private sector participation were also discussed.

President Al-Sisi urged the swift completion of necessary legislative steps to enhance the private sector’s role in the health system. This approach aims to improve current capabilities, increase absorptive capacity, and enhance the overall quality and efficiency of health services.

Additionally, the president reviewed progress on several national health projects. These include the opening of the first branch of the French Gustave Rousset Institute in Egypt, in partnership with Al-Salam Hospital. Updates on the development of the medical city at the Nasser Institute (Nile Medical City) and the central laboratories project in Badr City were also discussed. The Medical City for educational institutes saw the latest developments.

Furthermore, President Al-Sisi emphasized the need to provide for relevant national projects. This aligns with the state’s plan to expand health services to citizens and accelerate efforts toward comprehensive health insurance coverage.

The executive steps to support and localize the pharmaceutical industry were also reviewed, along with the exploration of new avenues for exporting Egyptian medicine. Notably, the presidential initiative to eliminate waiting lists was discussed as well.

