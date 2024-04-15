Egypt - The Ministry of Health and Population reported that approximately 4.9 million students have undergone health screenings for early detection of conditions such as anaemia, obesity, and stunting. This initiative, targeting primary school students, has been active since its inception in November 2023.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the ministry’s spokesperson, stated that the program is designed to screen primary-level students, including both Egyptian nationals and foreign residents. The initiative is set to continue until the conclusion of the ongoing academic year, spanning all Egyptian governorates.

Abdel Ghaffar further noted that the initiative includes medical assessments and measurements of weight, height, and blood haemoglobin levels to identify nutritional deficiencies. The program also aims to establish strategies to enhance student health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education.

Mohamed Dahi, head of the General Authority for Health Insurance, mentioned that students diagnosed with any of the targeted diseases are directed to health insurance clinics for further evaluation and complementary treatment.

Additionally, each student receives a “monitoring card” featuring their details, enabling regular health check-ups and ongoing monitoring through health insurance clinics across all governorates.

Tamer Samir, the initiative’s coordinator, highlighted that medical personnel involved in the program received training on examination procedures, diagnostic standards, and infection control protocols.

Samir emphasized the initiative’s adherence to safety and preventive guidelines, ensuring that the health surveys are conducted year-round to minimize student congregation. Moreover, health education teams across the governorates are tasked with raising student awareness about preventive health practices.

