Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, launched on Monday the first version of the basic list of regulations for health facilities affiliated with local administration units.

The list covers family planning services and integrated health care services for women during pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, and children from birth to five years of age. It also ensures comprehensive health coverage for all citizens through primary health care facilities across the country, as well as detection and treatment of chronic diseases and provision of necessary ongoing care.

At the event, the minister said that Egypt is undergoing an administrative breakthrough for the health system and that updating the outdated health sector regulations will provide flexibility for future amendments and changes. He also said that a board of directors will be formed for each health facility.

Abdel Ghaffar added that work is in progress on all regulations governing the sectors and bodies of the Ministry of Health and Population and that the new updates will generate revenues that will contribute to the state health budget and improve the system. He also said that the updates will create benefits for medical personnel and resolve financial disputes among the stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that since February 2022, a governing regulation has been in place to control operational performance and ensure the provision and delivery of good and fair medical services to the Egyptian patient.

Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that the rules aim to provide excellent medical service to all citizens and ease the burden on patients, especially those who cannot afford it, by offering treatment services at state expense, supporting free treatment, and eliminating waiting lists for urgent and critical surgeries.

