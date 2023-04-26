Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Tuesday that comprehensive medical examinations were conducted for 4.68 million students in schools during the first quarter of 2023, with a coverage rate of 94%.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the examination is carried out for first grade students, with the aim of early detection of any health problems that children may suffer from, to ensure their health and physical safety, and their mental and intellectual development.

Wael Abdel Razek, the Head of the Health Care and Nursing Sector, said that the medical examinations that students undergo include optometry, examination of skin diseases, detection of disabilities, in addition to examination of teeth, and conducting complete blood image analyses.

A total of 14,533 educational seminars were held for school health workers during the first quarter of this year, in addition to training 360 doctors and nurses on school health services in 6 governorates.

Moreover, the Health Ministry announced the provision of 2,965,000 health services, psychological support and counselling for young men and women who visit youth- and adolescent-friendly clinics in primary health care facilities during the first quarter of 2023.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health explained that the program’s services are provided through 1,200 clinics, and include health education and adolescence, in addition to encouraging healthy behaviours, how to prevent infectious and chronic diseases, oral and dental diseases, and awareness of healthy nutrition.

