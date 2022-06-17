DUBAI: Global Village has opened bids for restaurants and cafes for the upcoming 27th season, with kiosks and street food carts invited to register on its online B2B portal.

Dubbed as the "wonder you can taste", Global Village brings together regional and international cuisines in an eclectic mix of dining options at the multicultural destination.

Each season, millions of guests enjoy dining experiences from every corner of the globe at the 200+ restaurants, cafés, and street food kiosks, which deliver unique culinary adventures. In Season 27, the park is set to host new and innovative concepts that offer truly diverse flavours and celebrate dynamic food cultures from around the world.

Ahmed Khidir, Senior Leasing Manager, Global Village, said, "Global Village has become a "foodie" destination with one of the most diverse offerings in the region. Our partners bring guests on a culinary journey around the world with both traditional and innovative cuisines from different countries. This time of year is always an exciting period as we explore fresh concepts with new partners. We make it easy for both seasoned restaurateurs and new entrants to pilot concepts. It is so rewarding when we see businesses that started in Global Village expand to other locations across the country and the region."