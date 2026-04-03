Siena Restaurant Dubai will open on April 7, 2026, in DIFC (Gate Village 7), bringing the Paris-born concept to the city through a partnership between founder Mehdi Abdelhedi and Paris Society CEO Rizwan Kassim.

Originally launched in Paris in 2023, Siena blends Parisian elegance with Tuscan charm, offering a refined Italian dining experience.

The menu features high-quality, seasonal ingredients with dishes like lobster linguine, salmon pizzetta with caviar, beef carpaccio, rigatoni, and tiramisu.

Designed as a stylish, all-day destination, it caters to lunches, business meetings, dinners, and cocktails, with a terrace in the heart of DIFC.

The interior reflects a glamorous Italian palazzo, with frescoes, marble, and bespoke chandeliers, reimagined for Dubai by architect Laleh Amir Assefi.

Inspired by la dolce vita, Siena aims to deliver a warm, immersive experience that evolves from relaxed daytime dining into a lively nightlife scene with DJs, cocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere.

“In a time that calls for a more considered pace, the opening of Siena is approached with intention, rooted in the simple value of bringing people together. Hospitality, often most affected during periods of uncertainty, continues to offer connection, familiarity, and shared moments. Dubai demonstrates strength and stability as a global hub, bringing together cultures and perspectives from around the world. In partnership with Mehdi, introducing Siena to the city is a deliberate step, building on a concept that has resonated in Paris while adapting it to a market that values community. Our ambition is for Siena to become a destination that contributes thoughtfully to Dubai’s evolving culinary landscape and supports the UAE’s long-term vision,” says Rizwan Kassim, CEO of Paris Society and partner of Siena Dubai.

“Siena represents a continuation of a family vision, shaped by generational savoir faire and expressed as a distinctive lifestyle destination. Bringing Siena to Dubai is an opportunity to introduce its original identity to a new audience, where the elegance of Paris meets the energy of the city. We look forward to presenting Italian cuisine in all its richness while reinterpreting the spirit of the concept for Dubai,” says Mehdi Abdelhedi, owner of Siena. -TradeArabia News Service

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