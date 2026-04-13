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McDonald's is preparing to introduce a Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer as part of a broader revamp of its cold drink menu at its U.S. restaurants later this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing company documents.
The new beverages, slated to roll out next month, include a Dirty Dr Pepper and a Mango Pineapple Refresher, the report said.
Here are the details:
* McDonald’s energy drink offerings are expected to go on sale starting in August, the Journal added.
* Reuters could not immediately verify the report. McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
* According to the report, McDonald's plans to price the new drinks below offerings from competitors such as Starbucks , Dutch Bros, Sonic and other chains.
* This comes as restaurants compete to attract price-conscious diners worn down by economic uncertainties.
* Earlier this month, McDonald's introduced menu items priced at $3 or less and offered a $4 breakfast meal deal in the U.S.
* Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski saidin February there was growing evidence the Chicago-based company's value strategy was working, with increased visits from low-income consumers. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Subhranshu Sahu)