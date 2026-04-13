McDonald's is preparing ​to introduce a ⁠Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer as part ‌of a broader revamp of its cold drink menu at ​its U.S. restaurants later this year, the Wall Street ​Journal reported on ​Sunday, citing company documents.

The new beverages, slated to roll out next month, include ⁠a Dirty Dr Pepper and a Mango Pineapple Refresher, the report said.

Here are the details:

* McDonald’s energy drink offerings are expected to go on sale starting ​in ‌August, the ⁠Journal added.

* ⁠Reuters could not immediately verify the report. McDonald's did not ​immediately respond to a ‌Reuters' request for comment.

* According to ⁠the report, McDonald's plans to price the new drinks below offerings from competitors such as Starbucks , Dutch Bros, Sonic and other chains.

* This comes as restaurants compete to attract price-conscious diners worn down by economic uncertainties.

* Earlier this month, McDonald's introduced menu items priced ‌at $3 or less and offered a $4 ⁠breakfast meal deal in the U.S.

* Chief ​Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski saidin February there was growing evidence the Chicago-based company's value strategy was working, ​with ‌increased visits from low-income consumers. (Reporting by Akanksha ⁠Khushi in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Sumana Nandy and Subhranshu Sahu)