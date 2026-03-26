AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah said on Wednesday that Jordan has a safe stockpile of food commodities, with supply chains operating normally, urging the public to avoid panic buying and storing.

Qudah said in a statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that wheat reserves in silos stand at around 550,000 tonnes, sufficient to cover six months of consumption, adding that current figures are better than those recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that total wheat stocks, including quantities in storage, shipments at sea and those at origin, are enough for 10 months.

Even if all shipments were halted and no new cargo arrived, available quantities within the Kingdom would still suffice for six months.

Qudah noted that barley reserves are sufficient for four and a half months, while contracted quantities will cover an additional four months, bringing total barley stocks to about nine months.

He said sugar supplies are sufficient for two and a half months, while rice stocks of all varieties will last for four months. Sunflower and corn oil supplies are sufficient for about two months, while palm and soybean oil stocks will last for four months.

The minister added that field corn, used for poultry, is sufficient for around four months, while lentils and fava beans will last for six months each, and powdered milk for four months. He stressed that no commodity held by traders has stocks of less than two months.

Qudah underlined that supply chains are functioning normally, as evidenced by current stock levels, which are comparable to those recorded at the beginning of the war.

He explained that if the supply had stopped while consumption continued, a shortage would have emerged, but the continuity of imports has maintained stable figures.

He said that 47 container ships have arrived or are expected to arrive in Jordan from the beginning of March until its end.

The number of containers handled in March is expected to reach around 72,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

According to Qudah, 49 container ships were unloaded at Aqaba Port in March 2025, indicating that current figures are close to last year’s levels and reflect the continued efficiency of supply chains.

He noted that the most critical phase of any military escalation is usually the first 10 days, adding that the Kingdom has passed this period without notable price increases, despite its coinciding with Ramadan. This, he said, was achieved through daily market monitoring and round-the-clock efforts by relevant teams.

Qudah said shipping companies significantly raised shipping and transportation costs significantly at the onset of the crisis, with the cost of a 20-foot container rising from around $2,000 to between $3,500 and $4,000.

However, he noted that the impact remains limited, as the value of goods in a single container can reach about JD400,000, meaning the increase in retail prices does not exceed 7–10 per cent.

He added that prices of many commodities are now lower than during Ramadan, while others have seen only slight increases.

The minister said the ministry has intensified market oversight, conducting inspections of wholesalers and retailers by comparing current prices with those of three weeks ago to detect any unjustified increases, in addition to monitoring cases of refusal to sell.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

