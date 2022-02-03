The Ministry of Interior reiterated its warning on Thursday that the violation of not wearing face mask reaches SR100,000.



The Ministry confirmed that not wearing face mask is considered a violation of the preventive measures against COVID-19.



A sum of SR1,000 for violators if they committed the violation for the first time, and upon repetition, the penalty will be doubled and can reach up to SR100,000.



The ministry said that wearing a mask includes: medical mask or cloth mask or what covers the nose and mouth.



These preventive measures come to preserve the safety of the person and others, which will help to combat and limit the spread of the pandemic, the ministry stated.