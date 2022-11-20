Saudi Arabia witnessed a significant drop in new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, with 45 cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 60 and 300 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 3 persons have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 825,029 and the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9,446.

According to the ministry, a total of 58 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 812,309.

Among the active cases 61 of them were in critical condition.

