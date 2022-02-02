His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today met with Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala, at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and identify opportunities for future partnerships.

Welcoming the Kerala Chief Minister who is visiting the UAE in conjunction with ‘Kerala Week’ held at the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE is proud of its historical relations with India, especially with the state of Kerala.

He noted that the UAE and India have a shared desire to constantly seek new ways to strengthen their bilateral ties and work together to enhance sustainable development in both countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.