Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, hosted its “India: Expanding the possibilities” Conference on Thursday, at its lounge at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The conference gathered industry experts, CEOs and investors to discuss attractive opportunities and challenges in India and the most pressing investment trends including technology, healthcare, e-commerce and social infrastructure.

“India is an important engine of Investcorp’s growth. Our current India footprint comprises 13 private equity investments, with combined revenues of $700 million and over 40,000 staff,” said Mohammed Alardhi, executive chairman, Investcorp.

“On the real estate side, we have helped develop over 20 million square feet of affordable housing and have a strategic investment in one of the largest warehousing platforms in India,” said Alardhi.

Harsh Shethia, head of Investcorp India saidthe theme of the conference reflects the growing global aspirations to invest in India, which is home to a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. “We are delighted that 10 Indian founder-entrepreneurs participated in our conference hosted at the Dubai Expo 2020. As the only glocal mid-market alternatives firm with a strong India presence, Investcorp is uniquely positioned to bridge aspirations of Indian entrepreneurs on a global scale.”

Speakers at the event included Mark Mobius, advisor to India Advisory Board of Investcorp and emerging markets investor, and founders from Investcorp’s portfolio companies and others, including Sathyanarayana Vemula, CEO, V-Ensure Pharma Technologies; Vikram Vuppala, co-founder of Nephroplus; Amitava Saha, co-founder of XpressBees; Shan Kadavil, co-founder of FreshToHome; Ashwini Asokan, Co-Founder of Mad Street Den; Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog; Atul Temurnikar, co-founder of Global Indian International School and Amrutesh Reddy, founder of NDR Warehousing.

In India, Investcorp is active in the mid-market private equity segment and has invested across the consumer technology, healthcare, financial services, retail, SaaS, e-commerce and technology sectors. Investcorp’s India realty team invests in domestic real estate projects located in top tier cities.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).