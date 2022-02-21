India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE.

The pavilion displayed on its facade the message of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on this landmark strengthening of the strategic relationship between the two countries.

India and UAE on Friday signed the CEPA that will help further bolster the strategic partnership and bilateral economic and commercial engagements.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, during a virtual summit, witnessed the signing of the agreement by the Commerce & Industry/Economy Ministers of the two countries.

