Some malls in the UAE will be getting additional cinema screens as a new joint venture is announced.

Line Investments & Property, the shopping mall development and management arm of Lulu Group International, and Star Cinemas have announced the venture at a signing ceremony held recently.

This decision adds 22 screens to the existing 76 screens currently operated by Star Cinemas.

The additional screens will be added to cinemas at the following malls:

- Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi: 9 screens

- Al Foah Mall, Al Ain: 6 screens

- Barari Outlet Mall, Al Ain: 4 screens

- Al Raha Mall, Abu Dhabi: 3 screens

Star Cinemas locations will also open in Dubai Silicon Oasis Mall, Sharjah Central Mall, and RAK Mall. This makes it the second largest cinema operator in the UAE, based on screen count.

