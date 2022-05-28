UAE - Right off the grill, Couqley French Bistro & Bar is offering a buy-one-get-one deal offer on any of their burgers. The offer will be made available for dine-in only and will be sold exclusively on May 28.

As the UEFA Champions League comes to an end, why not watch the final match with delicious bites and beverages at Soluna Restaurant and Lounge. From 12pm to 1am, enjoy offers on food and beverage combos ranging from Dh69 per person to Dh99 per person. At TRYP by Wyndham Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Saturday, May 28.

Reservations: 04 2476644.

Caviar Kaspia’s brunch will transport diners to a Parisian cafe with a twist. The brunch begins with appetizers, a combination of freshly baked viennoiseries with French beurre and an exquisite selection of jams, followed by Kaspia’s signature beef carpaccio, delicately fried chicken served with lemon mayonnaise, and the delicious Piroshki — hearty minced beef buns. Choose eggs cooked to your fancy. Try one of the signature savoury dishes accompanied by a side salad or french fries including Kaspia’s stuffed croissant, layered with Emmental cheese and cured beef, or the buckwheat risotto! End brunch on a sweet note with a decadent pain perdu with wild berries and whipped mascarpone, the Rosewater Milk Cake with almonds and rose petals, or a stack of fluffy pancakes with dulce de leche, chocolate sauce, alongside caramelized banana and strawberries. Dhs375 per person inclusive of two beverages. From 12-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Korean Cultural Center is presenting the photography exhibition ‘Arirang Narsha’ at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. The collection of artworks showcases unique imagery created by Korean artist Yang Jaemoon’s interpretation of traditional Korean dance. His works include photographs of solo dancers that showed softness and elegance to group dancers that showed strength and dynamism. The public can view ‘Arirang Narsha’ till June 19 at Manarat Al Sadiyaat and it will be continued at the Korean Cultural Center in Yas Creative Hub from June 22 to July 24. For more information about the exhibition, visit: https://uae.korean-culture.org/en

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection By Hilton’s vibrant diner Sidekicks invites families to indulge in a feast suitable for both adults and little ones. The menu includes spaghetti meatballs, mini burgers and sweet potato fries along with separate stations for doughnuts, cotton candy and popcorn. The experience is complete with meet-and-greets with renowned WB™ characters including Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Robin. Kids’ entertainment also includes arts and crafts in the activity corner. The extensive brunch spread includes salads and soups, along with sumptuous mains such as Thai seafood curry, WB signature kebabs, chicken kabsa, herb-crusted lamb and roast beef. Guests can also visit the live cooking stations dishing up pancakes, pasta and pizza. Decadent treats such as dark chocolate raspberry tart, mango passion delight, lemon meringue tart and vanilla crème brûlée also feature on the menu. Various packages are available. Saturdays 1-4pm.

Modista and AMPM are inviting all fashionistas to experience their Spring Summer 2022 collection, Ehsaas, in Dubai on May 28 and 29 at the multi-designer store Collage, Villa 272-3, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, from 11am - 7:30pm. The collection includes pure linens and cottons in breezy silhouettes and vibrant colours which will perk up your summer wardrobes for sure. From dresses, tunics, anarkalis, co-ord sets to accessories including belts, bags, shoes, they have it all on display this weekend. Follow @modistadxb for more.

