Twenty-three weeks pregnant Reem Hawwa Aboudi drove from Dubai to Abu Dhabi to watch her all-time favourite band, Backstreet's Boys, perform live at the Etihad Arena on Sunday night (May 7).

Speaking to Khaleej Times, the 32-year-old Lebanese expat said, "They have been my favourite band since I was 12 years old. I grew up listening to their music. It was my dream to watch them live, but I never had the chance." So when the band announced their DNA World Tour in UAE, Reem decided to be there no matter what.

Well, going by reviews, the boy band delivered on all fronts, wowing the crowd — and how! Fans at the sold-out concert were left emotional and nostalgic. Wearing coordinated outfits, longtime bandmates Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell showcased their impressive dance moves, demonstrating why they have been dubbed one of the biggest boy bands of all time.

For 30 years, they rocked the stage, and it was no different at Etihad Arena. Bringing the best of their hits, the boys opened the night with chart-toppers and crowd favourites. They then took turns to speak to the audience before continuing to belt out hits like 'Quit playing games with my heart', adding absolute show-stoppers like 'As long as you love me', 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)', and 'I want it that way', as the whole arena joined in singing along with the band.

Backstreet Boys entertaining Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪😃 pic.twitter.com/iALb5gZDpe — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) May 7, 2023

Following the show, Nick Carter took to Instagram to thank fans and shared a video of the exhilarating night. He wrote: "Thank you Abu Dhabi for all the love. We can’t wait to come back again."

Fans took to the post in droves to compliment their performance. "I have so much love for @backstreetboys. Your performance tonight has brought happiness to many of us. Thank you for being the best and for taking me back to my childhood memories," one person wrote.

Another fan wrote on social media, "Thank you for another lovely experience. You, @aj_mclean @howie_dorough @rokspics and @kevinscottrichardson are insanely talented! You deserve all your success!

Yet another said: "Thank you guys for making my dream come true. Been waiting for so many years to see you singing live on stage. It was absolutely fantastic and incredible show ever. My lifetime experience that will never ever forget. I love you guys @backstreetboys forever."

Reem told KT, "My husband isn't a fan, but he was so happy when he saw me enjoying my time, and he said it was worth it because of how happy I was. The baby was kicking so much because of the loud music, but it didn't stop me [from dancing]."

The organisers too received high praise from fans. Reem said, "The ushers were so helpful and cared for me. The seats were comfortable, and everything was well organised."

Another fan praised the organisers: "@etihadarena.ae guys, well done on such a well organised event!! Much love."

Another wrote: "@etihadarena.ae Thank you a lot for great and comfortable organisation."

The band left the fans wanting more as the curtain went down on the show. Backstreet's Boys will next perform in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 11.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).